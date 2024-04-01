Previous
Two Giants by phil_sandford
Two Giants

A very entertaining evening with these two chaps, 170 odd England Caps between them; Dan Cole and Mike Brown at the 1st of Tigers Access All Areas Q&A sessions.

1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Phil Sandford

