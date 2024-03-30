Sign up
Photo 683
Temple of the Winds
At Doddington Hall in Lincs earlier today.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th March 2024
30th Mar 24
4
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3603
photos
161
followers
180
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
30th March 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shire
,
doddington-hall
,
templeofthewinds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful spring view
March 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 30th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot.
March 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting find.
March 30th, 2024
