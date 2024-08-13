Sign up
Previous
Photo 2915
Sundial
The Sundial in the middle of the painted sage.
Thanks for dropping by.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
8
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
12th August 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
sage
,
sundial
,
gunby-hall
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2024
moni kozi
Neat shot!
Can not help thinking of this funny moment
https://youtube.com/shorts/LNVG-Vepu4s?feature=shared
August 13th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
August 13th, 2024
Maggie Riley
Very cool place
August 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
@monikozi
brilliant!🤣
August 13th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture.
August 13th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nice composition. I do love a sundial!
August 13th, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
August 13th, 2024
Can not help thinking of this funny moment https://youtube.com/shorts/LNVG-Vepu4s?feature=shared