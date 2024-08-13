Previous
Sundial by phil_sandford
Photo 2915

Sundial

The Sundial in the middle of the painted sage.

Thanks for dropping by.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
798% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 13th, 2024  
moni kozi
Neat shot!
Can not help thinking of this funny moment https://youtube.com/shorts/LNVG-Vepu4s?feature=shared
August 13th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
August 13th, 2024  
Maggie Riley
Very cool place
August 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
@monikozi brilliant!🤣
August 13th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture.
August 13th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice composition. I do love a sundial!
August 13th, 2024  
Elisabeth Sæter
Nice shot
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise