Dahlia White by phil_sandford
Photo 2930

Dahlia White

They’re still flowering, somehow, so shame not to photograph them.

28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
How beautiful. Looks like it has been raining...
August 28th, 2024  
Desi
Gorgeous
August 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
August 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Gorgeous - fav
August 28th, 2024  
