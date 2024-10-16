Previous
A Bowl by philn
A Bowl

Made a dogwood bowl for a friends wife. The dogwood was cut down from her mother’s yard. She has passed so this was quite a memorable item for her
PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
