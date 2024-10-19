Previous
Worn out by philn
Worn out

Rough day! Dad let us play outside.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
JackieR ace
They've been outdoors?? Brave kittens
October 19th, 2024  
