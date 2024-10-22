Previous
So Dang Proud! by philn
So Dang Proud!

I must be violating ever rule there is! But, my daughter made teacher of the year and I’m so proud of her! She works so hard and gives her students 175%
22nd October 2024

PhilN

@philn
Just an old retired woodworker! Now a nursemaid to two kittens
