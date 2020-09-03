Sign up
City Life
Captured in 2016, I am just looking at this today. I've always wondered how people lived in sucj a busy city. My daughter Jenny klived in SF for four as she attended USF. I admired and was amazed at her ablitiy to navigate and survive.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
PhotoCrazy
@photographycrazy
narayani
Big city life isn’t for everyone!
September 3rd, 2020
