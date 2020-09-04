Previous
Moorhen chick by photographycrazy
128 / 365

Moorhen chick

I went to Sweetwater Wetlands today. I saw some Moorhens and their chicks.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
marlboromaam ace
Sweet shot! FAV!
September 4th, 2020  
