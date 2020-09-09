Sign up
Previous
Next
129 / 365
Incoming!!!
A Great Blue Heron coming in for a landing at Sweetwater Wetlands.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
4
2
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Dec 02 2019. I’ll be taking a leave this week as we will be on holiday. I will likely be back in 6 weeks...
130
photos
206
followers
316
following
35% complete
View this month »
122
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2019 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
narayani
Great capture!
September 9th, 2020
Linda
Nice shot!
September 9th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Wow, fabulous shot!
September 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Fab shot ! he looks so clumsy with his long dangly when landing
September 9th, 2020
