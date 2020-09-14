Previous
Sticking the landing! by photographycrazy
Sticking the landing!

Follow-up photo from Sweetwater Waters. I love the wing span of this one. Funny how retirement goes. I'm so busy, I can't find time. It's 2:30am and I'm posting and commenting. Thank the Lord I can't sleep! LOL
14th September 2020

Graeme Stevens ace
Great timing, superb focus and DOF
September 14th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
@graemestevens Thanks Graeme!
September 14th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful image. So sharp.
September 14th, 2020  
