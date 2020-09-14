Sign up
Previous
Next
131 / 365
Sticking the landing!
Follow-up photo from Sweetwater Waters. I love the wing span of this one. Funny how retirement goes. I'm so busy, I can't find time. It's 2:30am and I'm posting and commenting. Thank the Lord I can't sleep! LOL
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
3
1
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Dec 02 2019. I’ll be taking a leave this week as we will be on holiday. I will likely be back in 6 weeks...
132
photos
206
followers
315
following
35% complete
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great timing, superb focus and DOF
September 14th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
@graemestevens
Thanks Graeme!
September 14th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful image. So sharp.
September 14th, 2020
