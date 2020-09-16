Previous
Next
In spite of his complaining, he still posed for a pic! by photographycrazy
132 / 365

In spite of his complaining, he still posed for a pic!

Great Blue Heron at Sweetwater Wetlands
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
36% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid
Great photo - I love the open beak!
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise