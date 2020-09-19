Previous
Stormy night on Sand Key, Florida by photographycrazy
Stormy night on Sand Key, Florida

We recently stayed on Sand Key for a couple of night. Wonderful to watch the storm pass from our balcony.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

PhotoCrazy

Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Margo ace
Amazing you got so much light into the picture
September 19th, 2020  
Erin R ace
Love this, looks like an angry sky
September 19th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning ! amazing light and stormy sky -- fav
September 19th, 2020  
