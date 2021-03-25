Previous
Tom is looking terrific! by photographycrazy
210 / 365

Tom is looking terrific!

Wild turkey from Myakka River Park, Florida
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Tom is looking rather dandy! His northern cousins are doing the same but the ladies seem uninterested at this point. Good shot!
March 25th, 2021  
bruni ace
One can hope. lol.
March 25th, 2021  
Lesley ace
What a magnificent bird!
March 25th, 2021  
