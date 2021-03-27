Previous
Little one by photographycrazy
Little one

An Eastern Phoebe
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Monica
Beautiful little bird
March 27th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a little beauty and a wonderful capture ! fav
March 27th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how I love this.
March 27th, 2021  
Maid of the Loch
beautiful.
March 27th, 2021  
