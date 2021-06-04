Sign up
Wonderful colors of a Cattle Egret
Amazing color transformation during breeding season
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
PhotoCrazy
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
269
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is impressive looking.
June 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
Such a handsome fellow and great shot, same one as yesterday?
June 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Oh what a handsome dude! Loving that shaggy feathering and the colour of the beak.
June 4th, 2021
narayani
Funky
June 4th, 2021
