Wonderful colors of a Cattle Egret by photographycrazy
Wonderful colors of a Cattle Egret

Amazing color transformation during breeding season
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is impressive looking.
June 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
Such a handsome fellow and great shot, same one as yesterday?
June 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Oh what a handsome dude! Loving that shaggy feathering and the colour of the beak.
June 4th, 2021  
narayani
Funky
June 4th, 2021  
