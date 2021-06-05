Previous
Tri-colored Heron by photographycrazy
Tri-colored Heron

5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
wendy frost ace
Brilliant capture and details. Fav
June 5th, 2021  
