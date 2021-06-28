Previous
Sunset on the river by photographycrazy
288 / 365

Sunset on the river

Leaving Savannah, we are headed to Fort DeSoto Florida!
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
78% complete

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful, fav
June 28th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Another outstanding shot!
June 28th, 2021  
