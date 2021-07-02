Sign up
Now off to Ft DeSoto beach - a Black Skimmer
Sorry I've been MIA, just have been too too busy. Hope to be back for a while!
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Sept 2020. I've been back, off and on, for the last few weeks. I find it harder to spend time here being retired...
Monica
Fantastic shot!
July 2nd, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
Great capture.
July 2nd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot
July 2nd, 2021
