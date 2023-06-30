Previous
Snail Kite & an apple snail by photographycrazy
Photo 561

Snail Kite & an apple snail

Snail Kites eat apple snails from the wetlands. Here is a female that has pulled the snail from it's shell. I've never seen one pull out the snail whole.
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Joan Robillard ace
Awesome
June 30th, 2023  
Randy Lubbering
Great photo
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
How marvelous!
June 30th, 2023  
Kate ace
Awesome! You get such great bird photos.
June 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Excellent timing and capture.
June 30th, 2023  
Monica
Wow! Awesome
June 30th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Terrific shot
June 30th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Super close-up - that's fascinating
June 30th, 2023  
Desi
Wow, what an incredible image. Fave
June 30th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
June 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning timing and capture! fav
June 30th, 2023  
