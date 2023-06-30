Sign up
Previous
Photo 561
Snail Kite & an apple snail
Snail Kites eat apple snails from the wetlands. Here is a female that has pulled the snail from it's shell. I've never seen one pull out the snail whole.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
11
11
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Photo Details
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Awesome
June 30th, 2023
Randy Lubbering
Great photo
June 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
How marvelous!
June 30th, 2023
Kate
ace
Awesome! You get such great bird photos.
June 30th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Excellent timing and capture.
June 30th, 2023
Monica
Wow! Awesome
June 30th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific shot
June 30th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Super close-up - that's fascinating
June 30th, 2023
Desi
Wow, what an incredible image. Fave
June 30th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
June 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning timing and capture! fav
June 30th, 2023
