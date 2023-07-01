Sign up
Previous
Photo 562
Suspended in air!
Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie, Florida.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
10
5
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
569
photos
241
followers
233
following
153% complete
555
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
10
Fav's
5
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Allison Maltese
ace
Wow, not only is the pose awesome, I love the stripes of color behind the kite.
July 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Wonderful wings!
July 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb shot!
July 1st, 2023
KV
ace
Love the wings up and feet hanging down… nice background too.
July 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow! such a super shot- fav
July 1st, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Just hanging out. ;)
July 1st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Balletic dancing in the air!
July 1st, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great timing!
July 1st, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful!
July 1st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Nice
July 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
365 Project
close