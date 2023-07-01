Previous
Suspended in air! by photographycrazy
Photo 562

Suspended in air!

Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie, Florida.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
Wow, not only is the pose awesome, I love the stripes of color behind the kite.
July 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful wings!
July 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Superb shot!
July 1st, 2023  
KV ace
Love the wings up and feet hanging down… nice background too.
July 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow! such a super shot- fav
July 1st, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Just hanging out. ;)
July 1st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Balletic dancing in the air!
July 1st, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Great timing!
July 1st, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful!
July 1st, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Nice
July 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise