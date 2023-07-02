Sign up
Photo 563
Looking a snails
Snail Kite, Paynes Prairie Florida
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
3
1
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
570
photos
241
followers
233
following
556
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Thom Mitchell
Gorgeous bird and photo!
July 2nd, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Gorgeous color in this!
July 2nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love those extended feet!
July 2nd, 2023
