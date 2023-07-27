Previous
One "handed" catch!
One "handed" catch!

Osprey, Sebastian Inlet Cove Florida
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Carole Sandford ace
Showing off! Great shot!
July 27th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive
July 27th, 2023  
