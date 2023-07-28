Sign up
Photo 585
Photo 585
Osprey!
Sebastian Inlet Cove Florida
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
8
9
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
Views
27
Comments
8
Fav's
9
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Chris Cook
ace
Great shot. Love that eye.
July 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture with the Osprey looking directly at the camera (it seems)
July 28th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice capture.
July 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! the ferocity of those talons ! - ready to grab an innocent fish!! fav
July 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Ok so if I saw this guy coming toward me I'd get out of his way
July 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Coming in hot. Excellent capture.
July 28th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Awesome!
July 28th, 2023
narayani
ace
Those wings!
July 29th, 2023
