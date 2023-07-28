Previous
Osprey! by photographycrazy
Osprey!

Sebastian Inlet Cove Florida
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Great shot. Love that eye.
July 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture with the Osprey looking directly at the camera (it seems)
July 28th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Very nice capture.
July 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! the ferocity of those talons ! - ready to grab an innocent fish!! fav
July 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Ok so if I saw this guy coming toward me I'd get out of his way
July 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Coming in hot. Excellent capture.
July 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Awesome!
July 28th, 2023  
narayani ace
Those wings!
July 29th, 2023  
