Photo 756
They make it look easy!
These pics are captured with a 600mm lens and cropped. Amazing to watch!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
1
1
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
763
photos
247
followers
242
following
207% complete
749
750
751
752
753
754
755
756
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Pat Knowles
ace
A capture worthy of a glossy holiday brochure! Fave!
July 1st, 2024
