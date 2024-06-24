Previous
Waimea Canyon by photographycrazy
Photo 751

Waimea Canyon

As we went bacck down the mountain we saw the canyon thru the clouds. Yu can see the Falls to the left of the pic. I'll need to make another trip to photograph in better weather.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
haskar ace
These colors are amazing. Nature is wonderful.
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Magical pic!
June 24th, 2024  
