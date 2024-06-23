Previous
Waimea Canyon Falls, Kauai by photographycrazy
Waimea Canyon Falls, Kauai

Captured this pic just before the clouds obscured the view.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Mark St Clair ace
Truly amazing! I love your post editing
June 23rd, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Oh wow.........fabulous.
June 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
I agree..truly amazing! Love it…
June 23rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Otherworldly! Fantastic!
June 23rd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot!
June 23rd, 2024  
Jen ace
Such dramatic scenery 🤩
June 23rd, 2024  
Nada ace
So dramatic!
June 23rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
A very dramatic capture !
June 23rd, 2024  
