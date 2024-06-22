Sign up
Previous
Photo 749
Waimea Canyon, Kauai
My wife and I took a drive to Waimea Canyon. It was raining with heavy overcast. Some lookouts I couldn't see 2 feet in front of me. We headed down till I could get a pic.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
2
4
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Fisher Family
A beautiful landscape!
Ian
June 22nd, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Wow, what a view and great colours too.
June 22nd, 2024
Ian