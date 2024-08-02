Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 779
Osprey!
Love the pics at water level. Great sense of action. Captured with a Nikon Z8 and NIKKOR 600mm f/6.3.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
PhotoCrazy
ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
786
photos
253
followers
246
following
213% complete
View this month »
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
2020 Odds and Ends
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
+Fantastic
August 2nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, perfect action shot
August 2nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super action shot ! fav
August 2nd, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Super action capture
August 2nd, 2024
carol white
ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
August 2nd, 2024
Fisher Family
Splendid - fav!
Ian
August 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Ian