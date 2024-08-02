Previous
Osprey! by photographycrazy
Osprey!

Love the pics at water level. Great sense of action. Captured with a Nikon Z8 and NIKKOR 600mm f/6.3.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

PhotoCrazy

Joan Robillard
+Fantastic
August 2nd, 2024  
Renee Salamon
Wow, perfect action shot
August 2nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Super action shot ! fav
August 2nd, 2024  
Margaret Brown
Super action capture
August 2nd, 2024  
carol white
Great capture. Fav 😊
August 2nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
Splendid - fav!

Ian
August 2nd, 2024  
