The conductor by photographycrazy
The conductor

Laughing Gull, Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

Joanne Diochon ace
In this one, he looks more like a conducting gull than a laughing gull :)
August 18th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Super action shot of the wings
August 18th, 2024  
Barb ace
Definitely looks like he's conducting something! Great capture!
August 18th, 2024  
