Quiet day at the beach by photographycrazy
Photo 792

Quiet day at the beach

Snowy Egret, Ft DeSoto Beach Florida.

Traveling today, birthday dinner for a friend, see you tomorrow


17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

PhotoCrazy

@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Suzanne
Pure magic! Safe travels!
August 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
August 17th, 2024  
Sand Lily
Wonderful shot with the reflection.
August 17th, 2024  
Susan Klassen
Nice image and reflection! Fav.
August 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
Great shot & reflection!
August 17th, 2024  
Casablanca
Narcissus the Egret admiring his reflection!
August 17th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
Beautiful composition!
August 17th, 2024  
