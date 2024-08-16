Previous
Reddish Egret by photographycrazy
Photo 791

Reddish Egret

Just happened to walk in front of a colorful reflection in the water. It's nice to be lucky! Ft DeSoto Beach Florida
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

PhotoCrazy

ace
@photographycrazy
Jan 2023 I keep coming around! Still traveling and taking pics but not as much. We spend a lot of time in St Augustine,...
Zilli~ ace
Beyond beautiful
August 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
August 16th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Fav, fav, fav Stunningly beautiful !
August 16th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Gorgeous image, lovely color!
August 16th, 2024  
Brian ace
Stunningly beautiful. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
August 16th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Beautiful bird shot complemented by the beautiful colours in background
August 16th, 2024  
