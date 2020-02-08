SNOW

So we had snow overnight and actually throughout today too. I decided to go spend time with my nephews. They decided to go out and play in the snow. I stayed inside so they started throwing snowballs at me. At one point this one came up to the door just as he threw a snowball. I had my camera in hand and couldn't help snapping some photos. I love the effect the snow made on the glass and the effect it gave to this photo. I will probably play around with more water photos as well. P.S. You can see the snowman they were building in the background.