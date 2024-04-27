Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1061
White Picket Fence
We've all heard sayings about white picket fences, but my sister actually has one. It surrounds her backyard. I've taken other photos before where the fence is in the background, but this is the first time I have made it the focus of the photo.
27th April 2024
27th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1061
photos
37
followers
172
following
290% complete
View this month »
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
27th April 2024 8:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
fence
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close