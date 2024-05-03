Previous
The Root of the Matter by photogypsy
Photo 1067

The Root of the Matter

I love trees and when I saw the roots of this one, I thought it would make a good post. It just fascinates me the way the roots all grow.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise