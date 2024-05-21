Previous
Next
Graduation Gifts by photogypsy
Photo 1085

Graduation Gifts

I put together a little something for the 5th graders at my nephews school signifying them moving on to another grade and school. It wasn't much, but the kids really liked them and by the end was searching them out if they hadn't gotten one.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise