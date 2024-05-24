Sign up
Previous
Photo 1088
Leaf Patterns
Looking around to see what I could take for today's photo and this leaf stood out. It's pattern made it stand out from the leaves behind it and made the perfect photo for today.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
0
0
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Photo Details
Album
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
Pixel 6
Taken
24th May 2024 7:17pm
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
shapes
