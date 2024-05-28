Sign up
Photo 1092
Three
I stopped to take photos of the heron and caught a couple ducks who wanted their five minutes of Fame too. I liked the reflection in the water that the heron made.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
ducks
,
pond
,
heron
