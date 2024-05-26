Previous
Stiletto Fly by photogypsy
Photo 1090

Stiletto Fly

At least that is what my phone calls this little guy. I like this feature on my phone...that will look up objects and tell me about them. It comes in handy when I don't have a title for my picture of the day. At least it does in this case.
26th May 2024

Tracy

@photogypsy
