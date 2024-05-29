Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1093
One Giant Step
This made me think about astronauts landing on the moon and what it may have been like, whether footprints were left behind and if so what that looked like.
29th May 2024
29th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
1141
photos
39
followers
178
following
299% complete
View this month »
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
A Day in the Life
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
8th June 2024 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
footprint
,
step
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close