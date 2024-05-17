Previous
Next
A Tiled Quilt by photogypsy
Photo 1081

A Tiled Quilt

At my nephews school they had the students decorate tile squares that they later laced together to celebrate the different cultures and nationalities within their school.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise