Weeds or Wishes by photogypsy
Photo 1057

Weeds or Wishes

When you look at a field of dandelions do you see a field of weeds or a field of Wishes? For me, it depends on where the plants are and what mood I am in at the time.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
289% complete

Photo Details

