Photo 1058
The Makings of a Leaf
Saw this leaf stuck to the window and thought it would make a nice photo. I like how you can see the different parts of the leaf. It is almost like it is under a microscope.
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
Tags
leaf
