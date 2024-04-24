Previous
The Makings of a Leaf by photogypsy
Photo 1058

The Makings of a Leaf

Saw this leaf stuck to the window and thought it would make a nice photo. I like how you can see the different parts of the leaf. It is almost like it is under a microscope.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
Tracy

@photogypsy
