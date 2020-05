From Birds to Bees

There seems to be a higher than normal number of bees this time of year. I've seen wasps, bumblebees and yellow jackets like the one I've captured here adding onto a honeycomb. This particular one was trying to make his home under the porch table umbrella. There have been two that have been knocked down so far. We'll see if they were successful in building any more the next time the umbrella goes up. As for the bumblebees, they are trying to burrow into the wood right outside the back door.