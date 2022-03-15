Sign up
Photo 806
Experimentation
Using a combination of new and old techniques to create this photo. I haven't decided if I like it or not, but it should keep people guessing as to what it is.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Tracy
@photogypsy
This is my second year of doing this project. The first year was just to see if I could do it and it got hard...
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
Views
5
A Day in the Life
Pixel 4
12th March 2022 12:24pm
Tags
color
,
art
,
utensil
