Photo 888
Lines Aplenty
This is taken from the inside of an outside heater. I like the lines and wanted to see if I could make something of them. There are a variety of lines to follow.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
5
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
5th June 2022 8:48pm
lines
