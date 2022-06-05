Previous
Lines Aplenty by photogypsy
Photo 888

Lines Aplenty

This is taken from the inside of an outside heater. I like the lines and wanted to see if I could make something of them. There are a variety of lines to follow.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Tracy

@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
