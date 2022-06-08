Previous
Next
Fly No More by photogypsy
Photo 891

Fly No More

No I didn't kill the fly. I did grab my camera though and started taking close up shots of it. I wanted to see how close I could get before it flew away. As you can see I was able to get pretty close.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Tracy

ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
244% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise