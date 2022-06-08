Sign up
Photo 891
Fly No More
No I didn't kill the fly. I did grab my camera though and started taking close up shots of it. I wanted to see how close I could get before it flew away. As you can see I was able to get pretty close.
8th June 2022
8th Jun 22
Tracy
ace
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
939
photos
25
followers
143
following
