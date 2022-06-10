Previous
Stripes vs Polka dots by photogypsy
Photo 893

Stripes vs Polka dots

Depending on where you look in the sky you will either see a striped sky or one littered with polka dots. I took shots of both to show the difference. I think the dots represent a storm approaching vs the stripes that signify a Sunny sky.
