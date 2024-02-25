Previous
Hope by photogypsy
Photo 999

Hope

What a powerful word in four letters. Hope means so much. In this case I was hoping to get the POV just right. I played around with different angles to get a mixture of items in the frame.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Tracy

