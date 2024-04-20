Previous
Teach Kindness by photogypsy
Teach Kindness

That's what's on this mural found at a nearby school. I think it's a good lesson for anyone especially in this day and age. I also love all the colors and flowers.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Tracy

@photogypsy
Walks @ 7 ace
This needs to be taught in ALL schools, all levels. Great find! FAV!
April 28th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A lovely mural with a positive message.
April 28th, 2024  
