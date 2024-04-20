Sign up
Previous
Photo 1054
Teach Kindness
That's what's on this mural found at a nearby school. I think it's a good lesson for anyone especially in this day and age. I also love all the colors and flowers.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
2
1
Tracy
@photogypsy
I've been on here off and on for a number of years. The first year was just to see if I could do it and...
2
2
1
A Day in the Life
Pixel 6
20th April 2024 6:34pm
flowers
color
kindness
Walks @ 7
ace
This needs to be taught in ALL schools, all levels. Great find! FAV!
April 28th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A lovely mural with a positive message.
April 28th, 2024
